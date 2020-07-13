Delhi: Fire breaks out at Daryaganj's Mohalla clinic, one killed

Fire broke out in a Mohalla clinic situated at Delhi's Daryaganj on Sunday night taking away one person's life. Three fire tenders rushed at the incident spot to douse the flames. Efforts are being made to get the dead body identified.

On reaching the spot, it was found that a portacabin constructed at the site for Mohalla clinic was on fire. A case under the section of 285/304A of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Darya Ganj police station.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)