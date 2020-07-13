Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK government looking at several sites for post-Brexit checks, Gove says

Britain's government is looking at several sites in southern England for sites to process post-Brexit checks on lorries ferrying goods to the European Union, cabinet office minister Michael Gove said on Monday. The government is expected to need new infrastructure to process trucks ferrying goods across the Channel and those trading in the opposite direction after a transition period finishes at the end of this year. "Some of the infrastructures will be temporary, some will be permanent," he added.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-07-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 22:04 IST
UK government looking at several sites for post-Brexit checks, Gove says
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Britain's government is looking at several sites in southern England for sites to process post-Brexit checks on lorries ferrying goods to the European Union, cabinet office minister Michael Gove said on Monday.

The government is expected to need new infrastructure to process trucks ferrying goods across the Channel and those trading in the opposite direction after a transition period finishes at the end of this year. Earlier, ministers called on businesses to get ready for the end of the year, saying that whether a free trade deal with the bloc is reached or not, Britain would be outside the EU's single market and customs union so new procedures would take force.

"It is not the case that any specific site has been absolutely confirmed. We're in commercial negotiations with a number of sites, and as and when they are confirmed, I will let him know," Gove told parliament after one lawmaker representing a part of the Kent region asked about reports of a lorry park. "Some of the infrastructures will be temporary, some will be permanent," he added.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Assam CM announces schemes to tackle erosion caused by Brahmaputra

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday announced three schemes, totaling Rs 25 crore to tackle the erosion caused by Brahmaputra river in Dibrugarh district. The state government had announced three other schemes amounting to Rs ...

Zimbabwe sacks hospital bosses after firing of health minister

Zimbabwe has fired top executives of the countrys five biggest state hospitals as part of a restructuring exercise, the health services board said, a week after the health minister was dismissed following corruption allegations. Millions of...

Better food for world's poor could hike climate-changing emissions

By Thin Lei Win ROME, July 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - To feed their people a healthy diet, countries from Ethiopia to India may need to hike their climate-changing emissions - a shift only possible if richer nations simultaneously curb...

Six of Harvey Weinstein's accusers object to New York's $18.9 mln settlement

Six women who claim they were sexually abused by Harvey Weinstein urged a U.S. judge on Monday to reject an 18.9 million settlement between the disgraced movie producer, the board of his former studio, and other accusers. The settlement ann...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020