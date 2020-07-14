Ajay Kumar Lallu expresses disappointment over Speaker's decision to quash plea of 2 rebel MLAs

Ajay Kumar Lallu, president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee, on Tuesday expressed disappointment over the decision of UP Assembly speaker of quashing disqualification petition of MLA Aditi Singh and Rakesh Singh. "Speaker took this decision under the pressure from the government. He did not gave the order in accordance with the law. We have all the evidence against both of them. The Congress will now file a plea in the court. We hope the judicature will take the right decision in this regard," he said while speaking to ANI in Lucknow.

Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit gave the decision on Monday stating that the petition regarding to cancel the membership of Congress rebel MLAs carries no weightage. He retained the membership of Aditi Singh, MLA from Rae Bareli and Rakesh Singh, MP from Harchandpur. Notably, the petition to cancel the membership of rebel MLAs was filed by the Congress under the defection law. (ANI)