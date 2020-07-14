Left Menu
Development News Edition

Consider jail terms, rasing fines for violation of social-distancing norms: Allahabad HC

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday took a serious note of people not following social-distancing guidelines against the COVID-19 pandemic and asked the UP government to consider slapping jail terms and raising fines on them.

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 14-07-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 19:26 IST
Consider jail terms, rasing fines for violation of social-distancing norms: Allahabad HC

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday took a serious note of people not following social-distancing guidelines against the COVID-19 pandemic and asked the UP government to consider slapping jail terms and raising fines on them. It also asked the government to chalk out a plan to implement the guidelines in "letter and spirit".

The court's observations for stricter measures come amid increasing COVID-19 cases in the state and the government deciding to implement a weekend lockdown in public places to contain the spread of the highly contagious disease. On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh reported 28 deaths and 1,594 cases of COVID-19. The overall death toll has risen to 983 in the state and the caseload was nearing 40,000.

Hearing a PIL over the coronavirus situation, Justices Siddharth Verma and Ajit Kumar said they would "not hesitate in suggesting that incarceration and high fines be thought of" to ensure implementation of the guidelines for social-distancing. "We cannot understand why the Uttar Pradesh Epidemic Disease Covid-19 Regulations, 2020, is not being implemented properly which clearly envisages action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. Also, we cannot understand why Section 144 of the CrPC, which we are told is in force, is not being used." The IPC Section 188 relates to disobedience of an order promulgated by a public servant, and it stipulates imprisonment up to one month and fine, or both. A person violating CrPC Section 144 is liable for punishment up to three years in jail.

Additional Advocate General Manish Goyal, appearing for the state government at the hearing, said they would be having a high-level meeting to discuss ways to maintain physical distancing and ensure people wear masks. "This exercise will have to be undertaken compulsorily as we find that the Covid-19 infection is still there and that the people of our state are somehow not getting sensitive to the concept of physical distancing,” Goyal submitted to the court.

On a question about unauthorised gathering outside public buildings, the court was informed that the Allahabad municipal corporation would launch a drive to remove them. The court directed the authorities to provide bins outside all public buildings across the state for disposal of used masks and gloves.

The court fixed July 20 as the next date of hearing..

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

CBI arrests Delhi police constable

The CBI has arrested a Delhi police constable while allegedly receiving a bribe to release a person he had picked up a few days ago, officials said TuesdayConstable Vikram and a head constable posted at Subhash Place police station had pick...

Katy Perry set to headline virtual Tomorrowland festival

This years Electronic Dance Music Festival, Tomorrowland, will see singer Katy Perry leading the fest. The iconic festival has made its way in the digital space for its 2020 edition, now called Tomorrowland Around the World.The EDM fest pro...

Wife of Vikas Dubey's aide 'caught' on tape seeking advice on how to 'deal' with police

Hours after the arrest of Shashikant Pandey--an aide of slain gangster Vikas Dubey--a purported audio of his wife has gone viral on social media in which she is allegedly heard seeking advice on how to deal with police when it comes to her ...

Focus should be on collaborative measures to reduce impact of natural disasters: Nityanand Rai

Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Tuesday emphasised that focus should be on collaborative short and long term mitigation and reduction measures to diminish adverse impact of natural disasters. Rai also flagged the importance of these measure...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020