Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tunisia sentences woman to six months for Koranic Facebook joke

this proves that there is no freedom here," Chargui, 27, told Reuters from home where she had been waiting for the ruling. She plans to appeal as allowed within 10 days. Chargui blogs on freedom and women's issues.

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 14-07-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 20:15 IST
Tunisia sentences woman to six months for Koranic Facebook joke
Court spokesman Mohsen Dali said the sentence was on charges of inciting hate between religions and races. Image Credit: ANI

A Tunisian court has sentenced blogger Emna Chargui to six months in prison and a $700 fine for reposting a Facebook joke about the coronavirus written as if it was a Koranic verse. "This is unfair and unjust ... this proves that there is no freedom here," Chargui, 27, told Reuters from home where she had been waiting for the ruling.

She plans to appeal as allowed within 10 days. Chargui's sharing of the post in May angered some conservative social media users who demanded punishment in a nation periodically polarised between secular and Islamist political wings since a revolution that introduced democracy nine years ago.

Court spokesman Mohsen Dali said the sentence was on charges of inciting hate between religions and races. The case has brought criticism from rights groups.

Saying she was a victim of a "repressive law" that curtailed free speech, Amnesty International said the prosecution did not allow Chargui's lawyer to accompany her to court, where she was asked about her religious beliefs and mental condition. Chargui blogs on freedom and women's issues.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Indiana Jones 5 release date postponed, Harrison Ford to return, other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rebound on cyclical surge, gold edges higher

Global equity markets wavered and gold prices rose on Tuesday after a rollback of Californias reopening hit sentiment, but cyclical stocks surged on Wall Street as some investors bet a recovery would overcome the COVID-19 pandemics spread. ...

Tech sell-off weighs on Europe as virus fears mount; FTSE 100 outperforms

European stocks were hit by a selloff in technology shares on Tuesday, as U.S. peers slumped on fears of new coronavirus restrictions, while London blue-chips outperformed on a boost for the telecoms and energy sectors.The pan-European STOX...

Amravati COVID-19 case count reaches 1,000

The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtras Amravati district increased by 21 on Tuesday to reach the 1,000 mark, an official said. With this, it has become the third district after Nagpur and Akola in Vidarbha region to have 1,000 cases.A...

Maharashtra: 251 new coronavirus cases in Aurangabad district

Coronavirus cases in central Maharashtras Aurangabad district reached 9,065 on Tuesday with 251 new patients coming to light, officials said. With six patients succumbing during the day, the death toll due to the pandemic in the district ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020