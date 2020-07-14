Gujarat reports 915 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

Left Menu
Gujarat reported 915 cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking state's tally to 43,723.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 14-07-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 20:44 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Gujarat reported 915 cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking state's tally to 43,723. The cases include 30,555 discharges and 2,071 deaths, the State Health Department said in a release.

A total of 9,06,752 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 5,71,460 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. There are 3,11,565 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 23,727 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country to date. (ANI)

