HC expresses concern on higher rates charged by private hospitals from COVID-19 patients

Health officials submitted that there were eight designated government-run hospitals for testing and treatment of COVID-19 and other private hospitals are also treating COVID-19 patients. The bench further issued directions ondissemination of information on availabilityof beds (oxygen beds and ventilators) in hospitals and toput notice boards outside and inside the premises so that every person should know of the availability.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-07-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 22:07 IST
Referring to some PILs alleging that private hospitals were charging excessively from COVID-19 patients beyond the government prescribed limit, a division bench asked the government if there was any method to take action against erring hospitals. Image Credit: ANI

Expressing concern over exorbitant charges allegedly being collected by private hospitals from COVID-19 patients in violation of norms, the Telangana High Court on Tuesday asked the state government if there was any mechanism to control such hospitals from fleecing patients. Referring to some PILs alleging that private hospitals were charging excessively from COVID-19 patients beyond the government prescribed limit, a division bench asked the government if there was any method to take action against erring hospitals.

It directed the government to submit a report in this regard before it by July 24. The bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, also directed authorities to conduct coronavirus tests for all those who approach the state-run Gandhi Hospital here, a designated COVID-19 hospital.

The bench observed that a poor person with illness should not be deprived of treatment in Gandhi Hospital even when he does not have proof that he is suffering from COVID-19. A rapid antigen test should be carried out for such patients so that a poor person may also get relief, it said, adding the patient should not be made to go from one hospital to another.

One of the PILs, filed by advocate Srikishan Sharma, had sought a direction to the state government to take action against private hospitals for charging exorbitant fees besides issue guidelines for maintaining transparency in the matter of treatment and billing for the patients. The bench also inquired from senior health officials, who appeared before the court, on why action was not taken against private hospitals under section 32 of the Clinical Establishment Act for cancellation of registration of erring hospitals.

The Assistant Solicitor General was directed by the court to provide a list of rates to be charged for each treatment. Health officials submitted that there were eight designated government-run hospitals for testing and treatment of COVID-19 and other private hospitals are also treating COVID-19 patients.

The bench further issued directions on the dissemination of information on the availability of beds (oxygen beds and ventilators) in hospitals and to put notice boards outside and inside the premises so that every person should know of the availability. It also directed that it should be advertised through all electronic and print media regarding the availability of beds in private and government hospitals so that the patient should not move from one hospital to another and put their lives in danger.

