Gold smuggling case: Kerala DGP alleges 'malicious campaign' against state police by section of media

Kerala DGP Loknath Behera on Monday wrote to the Press Council of India Chairman alleging "malicious campaign" against Kerala Police by a section of media. "After a gold smuggling case was reported on July 5, which is being investigated separately by the Customs and the National Investigation Agency (NIA), a section of media has launched a malicious campaign against the police department and some officers on the basis of conjectures, unverified information etc," the DGP wrote.

"This campaign tarnishes the image of the department and a section of media is not adhering to those guidelines and trying to sensationalise the issue by maliciously attacking the officers. This may derail and delay the investigations," he said. DGP Behera requested the PCI Chairman to take action to stop the campaign in public interest.

This comes days after 30 kg of gold worth Rs 14.82 crore smuggled in consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by customs in Thiruvananthapuram. The case gained national attention after the opposition in the state alleged the involvement of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), as one of the accused reportedly had connections with the Principal Secretary to CMO, who was removed from the post.

The NIA has registered an FIR under Sections 16, 17 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, against four accused persons, of which three have been arrested. (ANI)