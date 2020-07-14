Court gives life term to 4 in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

A court in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district has sentenced four people to life imprisonment for killing a 34-year-old man and injuring his nephew five years ago, an official said on Tuesday. The special court in Jhalawar convicted the four accused -- Neelam Meena (30), Kamal Kashyap (40), Karim Baig alias Bheru (40) and Nitin Pareta alias Nikki (30) -- on Monday and also imposed a total fine of Rs 50,000 on each of them, he said.

The court, however, acquitted the fifth accused in the case due to absence of evidence against him, the official said. Umesh Harijan and his nephew Aakash Harijan (25) were celebrating Holi in the afternoon of March 6, 2015, when Neelam Meena, accompanied by other accused, shot at them, said the Public Prosecutor, Jhalawar SC/ST court, Bhairulal Bansiwal.

The two were immediately rushed to hospital, where Umesh succumbed to chest injury, however Rahul, who was shot in the head, survived, Bansiwal added. Umesh had a property business and was allegedly being threatened by Neelam Meena and his associates, the public prosecutor said..