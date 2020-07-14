Left Menu
Abide by COVID-19 guidelines: HC to parties, associations

In the plea, a practising lawyer alleged that the political parties and its associated organisations in Kerala were conducting mass protests throughout the state, violating the guidelines to prevent spread of novel coronavirus. The Court said the directives issued by the Central as well as the governments make it clear that the guidelines are intended to be strictly adhered to by all citizens, political parties and associations, the violation of which is punishable.

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed political parties and associations in the state to strictly abide by COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Central as well as state governments while organising protest gatherings. A division bench, comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly directed the government to take preventive measures to ensure that no political party or association violates the directives issued by the governments and judgements of the Supreme Court.

The High Court gave the order in a plea seeking to prevent public protests and huge gatherings throughout the state, violating the COVID-19 protocols. In the plea, a practising lawyer alleged that the political parties and its associated organisations in Kerala were conducting mass protests throughout the state, violating the guidelines to prevent spread of novel coronavirus.

The Court said the directives issued by the Central as well as the governments make it clear that the guidelines are intended to be strictly adhered to by all citizens, political parties and associations, the violation of which is punishable. In the absence of any law on the subject, the Supreme Court has also issued guidelines under Article 142 of the Constitution , the Court said in its order.

