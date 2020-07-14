Left Menu
Lockdown extended in containment zones of West Bengal till July 19

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the lockdown imposed in containment zones of West Bengal has been extended till July 19.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 14-07-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 23:14 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the lockdown imposed in containment zones of West Bengal has been extended till July 19. The order in this regard was issued by Alapan Bandyopadhyay, Additional Chief Secretary, West Bengal Government.

A total of 1,390 COVID-19 cases and 24 fatalities were reported in West Bengal on Tuesday, according to the state health department. The total number of positive cases has surged to 32,838 in the state, said the department in a daily health bulletin.

The number of discharged cases stood at 718 on Tuesday, it added.Of these, 19,931 patients have been discharged while 980 succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

