PM Modi to address digital conclave on World Youth Skills Day today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a video address on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day (WYSD) at 11 am today. This day marks the fifth anniversary of the launch of Skill India Mission.
The Digital conclave is being organized by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.
A UN recognised event, WYSD is celebrated each year on July 15. Its aim is to recognize the strategic importance of equipping young people with skills for employment, decent work and entrepreneurship, and to highlight the crucial role of skilled youth in addressing current and future global challenges, according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO). (ANI)
