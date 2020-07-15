Left Menu
Sheena Bora murder: Court rejects Indrani Mukerjea's bail plea

A special CBI court here on Wednesday rejected the interim bail plea of Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case. The court earlier also rejected her four regular bail applications filed on medical grounds, while another one moved on merits of the case is still pending. In her latest plea, Mukerjea had sought temporary bail for 45 days, citing the coronavirus outbreak and her medical history.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-07-2020 13:30 IST
A special CBI court here on Wednesday rejected the interim bail plea of Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case. Mukerjea, who is currently lodged at the Byculla women's jail in Mumbai, filed the plea last month in which she sought temporary release, citing the risk of contracting coronavirus.

However, special CBI court Judge J C Jagdale rejected her interim bail plea on Wednesday. The court earlier also rejected her four regular bail applications filed on medical grounds, while another one moved on merits of the case is still pending.

In her latest plea, Mukerjea had sought temporary bail for 45 days, citing the coronavirus outbreak and her medical history. She said in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, there is no certainty when the trial or hearing for bail (on merits of case) will begin.

The plea also said she has been in judicial custody ever since her arrest in August 2015, and suffering from chronic ischemic changes in her brain arteries. The application also said she suffered from blackouts time and again and has been on medication.

Thus, considering her medical history and guidelines issued by the high-powered committee, the court should grant interim bail to her, the application said. Sheena Bora (24) was allegedly strangled in a car by her mother Indrani Mukerjea, her driver Shyamvar Rai and Mukerjea's former husband Sanjeev Khanna in April 2012. Her body was burnt in a forest in neighbouring Raigad district.

Khanna is a co-accused in the case. Former media baron Peter Mukerjea was also later arrested for allegedly being part of the conspiracy. He is currently out on bail, which was granted by the Bombay High Court earlier this year.

His 17-year-old marriage to Indrani Mukerjea ended during the period of incarceration as the two got divorced in October last year..

