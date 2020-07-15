With over 45,000 samples, highest single-day COVID tests conducted in UP
ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 15-07-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 15:41 IST
More than 45,000 samples were tested for COVID-19 by the Uttar Pradesh Government on Tuesday, the highest single-day tests conducted by any state, said Alok Kumar, Secretary to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. "Yesterday we tested more than 45,000 samples for COVID-19. This is the highest test conducted by any state in a single day. Our positivity still lies below 4 per cent," informed Kumar in a tweet.
According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state is 39,724, including 13,758 active cases. While 24,983 have cured/recovered/migrated, the death toll stands at 983. (ANI)
