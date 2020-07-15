Rajnath Singh to visit Ladakh, Srinagar later this week

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Ladakh and Srinagar later this week to take stock of the situations in both Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the Line of Control (LOC). He will be accompanied by Army Chief General MM Naravane. While they will visit Ladakh on July 17, both will be in Srinagar on July 18. While Pakistan constantly violates ceasefire from across the LoC, China has continued to intrude into Indian territory in Ladakh region in recent past, escalating tensions between India and its eastern neighbour.

During his visit to Ladakh on July 3, PM Modi had addressed the soldiers where he had said, "From Leh, Ladakh to Siachen and Kargil and Galwan's icy waters, every mountain, every peak has seen the valour of Indian Army. The age of expansion is over. This is the age of development. History has seen that expansionist forces have either lost or were forced to turn back." Earlier on June 15, 20 Indian soldiers were killed during combat with Chinese forces in Galwan valley, leading to tensions between both nations. Chinese soldiers subsequently started moving back following dialogues between two countries through the military level and diplomatic level. (ANI)