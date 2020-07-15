Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajnath Singh to visit Ladakh, Srinagar later this week

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Ladakh and Srinagar later this week to take stock of the situations in both Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the Line of Control (LOC). He will be accompanied by Army Chief General MM Naravane.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 17:03 IST
Rajnath Singh to visit Ladakh, Srinagar later this week
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Ladakh and Srinagar later this week to take stock of the situations in both Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the Line of Control (LOC). He will be accompanied by Army Chief General MM Naravane. While they will visit Ladakh on July 17, both will be in Srinagar on July 18. While Pakistan constantly violates ceasefire from across the LoC, China has continued to intrude into Indian territory in Ladakh region in recent past, escalating tensions between India and its eastern neighbour.

During his visit to Ladakh on July 3, PM Modi had addressed the soldiers where he had said, "From Leh, Ladakh to Siachen and Kargil and Galwan's icy waters, every mountain, every peak has seen the valour of Indian Army. The age of expansion is over. This is the age of development. History has seen that expansionist forces have either lost or were forced to turn back." Earlier on June 15, 20 Indian soldiers were killed during combat with Chinese forces in Galwan valley, leading to tensions between both nations. Chinese soldiers subsequently started moving back following dialogues between two countries through the military level and diplomatic level. (ANI)

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

German railway orders 30 high-speed trains for $1.1 billion

Germanys national railway operator is ordering 30 new high-speed trains from industrial conglomerate Siemens for some 1 billion euros 1.1 billion. State-owned Deutsche Bahn said Wednesday that the new ICE trains will go into service from 20...

Tweets of Sunanda Pushkar are primary evidence: Shashi Tharoor's lawyer tells Delhi HC

Senior lawyer Vikas Pahwa appearing for Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that the tweets of deceased Sunanda Pushkar are primary evidence which is stored in mobile and laptop and the reply filed by Delhi...

Ajinomoto India to triple its network in four years

Ajinamoto, the Japanese food processing and seasoning company, has expanded its footprint on E-commerce platform, thus serving the entire nook and corner of India, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has plans to triple t...

Infosys Q1 net profit up 12 per cent at Rs 4,233 crore

Bluechip digital transformation major Infosys on Wednesday posted 11.5 per cent year-on-year growth in its net profit at Rs 4,233 crore for the quarter ended June 30 as compared to Rs 3,798 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Sequ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020