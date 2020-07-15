West Bengal: CID arrests man in connection with BJP MLA's death case
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) team has arrested one person, Niloy Singh, in connection with the death case of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy, whose body was found hanging here in West Bengal.ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 15-07-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 17:55 IST
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) team has arrested one person, Niloy Singh, in connection with the death case of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy, whose body was found hanging here in West Bengal. In the suicide note recovered from the pocket of the deceased MLA, Niloy Singh's name was mentioned on it, police officials said.
CID took charge of the investigation into the death of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy, who was found hanging on Monday morning in the Hemtabad area of Bengal's North Dinajpur district, on Wednesday. This is the first arrest made by the investigation agency into the case. The West Bengal BJP leadership had called for a 12-hour bandh in the districts of North Bengal on Tuesday over Roy's death. Members and workers of the state unit of BJP staged a protest in Kolkata alleging foul play. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Andhra CM enquires about gas leak accident in Visakhapatnam factory
Drones used to spray insecticides in Agra as locusts swarms arrive
HC transfers to CB-CID probe into death of father-son duo in Tuticorin
Madras HC directs DSP, CB-CID to take up probe in Thoothukudi custodial deaths case
HC transfers to CB-CID, probe into death of father-son duo