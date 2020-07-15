West Bengal: Accused arrested in connection with BJP MLA's death sent to 10-day police remand

Niloy Singh, the accused arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) team in connection with the BJP MLA's death, was sent to police remand on Wednesday. Singh was produced before a court in Raiganj from where he was sent to police remand.

"The court has sent him to police remand for 10 days," Assistant Public Prosecutor Pintu Ghosh told ANI here. Earlier today, Singh was arrested in connection with the death case of BJP Hemtabad MLA Debendra Nath Roy, whose body was found hanging near his home.

Niloy Singh's name was written in the suicide note recovered from the deceased MLA's pocket. On Monday, the West Bengal BJP leadership had called for a 12-hour bandh in the districts of North Bengal on Tuesday over the MLA's death. (ANI)