COVID-19: 31 people detained for holding social gathering at Delhi restaurant
As many as 31 people holding a social gathering at a restaurant in Paschim Vihar were detained by police on Tuesday for indulging in drinking alcohol, in contravention of the conditions of lockdown.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 08:22 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 08:22 IST
As many as 31 people holding a social gathering at a restaurant in Paschim Vihar were detained by police on Tuesday for indulging in drinking alcohol, in contravention of the conditions of lockdown. A case has been registered into the matter and further investigation is underway.
On Tuesday, a social gathering was held at Playgue Restaurant, Paschim Vihar in contravention of the conditions of lockdown, said Delhi Police. "Local police conducted a raid and a total of 31 people including seven women were detained for indulging in drinking alcohol, using Hooka and dancing. Liquor and beer were being used without a license," said police.
The owner of the restaurant, his brother and others were booked under relevant sections of law in the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other acts. (ANI)
