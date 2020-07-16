Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC issues notice to Air India on pilot's plea seeking withdrawal of resignation

The Delhi High Court has issued notice to Air India Limited on a plea filed by a pilot commander associated with the airline, who had participated in several evacuation flights to different countries, seeking to withdraw the resignation tendered by him.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 12:22 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 12:22 IST
Delhi HC issues notice to Air India on pilot's plea seeking withdrawal of resignation
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court has issued notice to Air India Limited on a plea filed by a pilot commander associated with the airline, who had participated in several evacuation flights to different countries, seeking to withdraw the resignation tendered by him. A bench of Justice Jyoti Singh on Wednesday issued notice to the air carrier and slated the matter for further hearing on August 4.

The pilot commander, in his petition, said that he had tendered his resignation on February 6, 2020, on account of non-payment of certain allowances and arrears, giving a notice period of six months under the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) that is set to expire on August 8. "However, soon thereafter the petitioner withdrew his resignation on March 19. The grievance of the petitioner is that the respondent has taken no decision on the application withdrawing the resignation tendered earlier, despite the passage of several months," the plea said.

The plea sought directions to the respondent to accept the request for the withdrawal of the resignation and permit the petitioner to continue work. Advocates Shanker Raju and Nilansh Gaur, representing the petitioner, submitted that it is a settled law that an employee can withdraw the resignation tendered by him before it takes effect and added that the airline has not taken any steps to find a replacement so far.

The petitioner's advocates submitted that the petitioner has in fact flown several evacuation and relief flights to different countries during the COVID-19 lockdown as recently as on July 13. Senior counsel Sanjeev Sen, appearing for the respondent airline, submitted that the petition is premature as so far no decision has been taken on the request of the petitioner to withdraw the resignation tendered by him. (ANI)

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; UAE postpones Mars mission due to weather at Japan launch site and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

GTPL Hathway's Consolidated Q1 FY21 PAT at ₹ 409 Million, up by 39%

AHMEDABAD, India, July 15, 2020 PRNewswire -- Key Highlights Consolidated Q1 FY21 revenue at 5,020 million up 10 y-o-y Consolidated Q1 FY21 revenue ex-EPC at 4,717 million up 20 y-o-y Q1 FY21 subscription revenue at 2,653 million ...

Housing sales in Jan-Jun plunge to decade low at 59,538 units across 8 major cities

Housing sales in eight major cities of the country declined 54 per cent during January-June period to 59,538 units the lowest in 10 years as demand crashed after the imposition of the coronavirus pandemic-led lockdown late March, accordin...

Amid virus crisis, U.S. bars imports of Malaysia's Top Glove over labour issues

U.S. Customs placed a detention order on imports of products made by subsidiaries of the worlds largest medical glove maker, Malaysias Top Glove Corp Bhd on Wednesday, an action taken against firms suspected of using forced labor.The bar on...

Pak Senator slams govt for not tabling in Parl ordinance on foreign nationals' review petition

As the deadline for filing a review plea against Kulbhushan Jadhavs death sentence neared, a senior Pakistani Opposition Senator has criticised the government for not tabling in Parliament an ordinance promulgated in May to allow a foreign ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020