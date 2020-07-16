Rwanda Govt. decides to reopen worship places after over four months of closure

The Government of Rwanda has decided to reopen worship places after over four months of closure, which was part of the effort to contain Covid-19, according to a news report by The New Times.

The decision to reopen places of worship was made by a cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, July 15, which stressed that they would be reopened after an inspection to ascertain they meet the set restrictions.

In a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, it was noted that the Ministry of Local Government will issue guidelines to be adhered to by places of worship in this regard.

"Places of worship may resume services upon approval by local authorities. The Ministry of Local will issue detailed guidelines," reads part of the statement.

Recently, Rwanda Governance Board (RGB) has issued guidelines to be followed by places of worship before they can be allowed to reopen.

The measures are mainly aimed at maintaining physical distance among worshippers.

RGB has also urged that every house of prayer must have hand sanitizers, infrared thermometers, and measures to uphold the use of face masks.

Also, in the event of re-opening, said RGB, children below the age of 13 will not attend, while those aged 13 to 18 will only attend in the company of a parent or guardian.

The number of congregants is also very restricted to avoid overcrowding.