Bihar: Bhagalpur man collapses, dies in front of medical store; no help for 4 hours

In a shocking incident, a man in Bihar's Bhagalpur died in front of a medical store after he went to purchase some medicine on Wednesday. However, his body was left there for four hours as no one came forward to help. "In Bhagalpur Sadar Hospital, the samples of the deceased were examined and its report has been found positive for COVID-19. The man came to Bhagalpur by special train from Delhi on May 18. He was quarantined here. He used to work in Delhi," said Ajit Sharma, Bhagalpur MLA.

According to the local sources, the deceased man went to buy Asthma medicine from a medical store at MP Dwivedi Road here. Suddenly, he collapsed and died outside the medical store. His body was lying there for long and was finally picked up after four hours.

On receiving the information, Kotwali Police called for an ambulance but the ambulance driver refused to carry the corpse due to the fear of COVID-19. On the instructions of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) SSP Ashish Bharti, City Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rajvansh Singh, Kotwali Inspector Amar Vishwas and other officers arrived at the spot.

The SSP requested the civil surgeon for an ambulance but it did not arrive for a long time. This incident caused chaos in that area. A rumour was making rounds among the locals, claiming that the man had succumbed to coronavirus due to which nobody came near his body. (ANI)