Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar: Bhagalpur man collapses, dies in front of medical store; no help for 4 hours

In a shocking incident, a man in Bihar's Bhagalpur died in front of a medical store after he went to purchase some medicine on Wednesday. However, his body was left there for four hours as no one came forward to help.

ANI | Bhagalpur (Bihar) | Updated: 16-07-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 14:41 IST
Bihar: Bhagalpur man collapses, dies in front of medical store; no help for 4 hours
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In a shocking incident, a man in Bihar's Bhagalpur died in front of a medical store after he went to purchase some medicine on Wednesday. However, his body was left there for four hours as no one came forward to help. "In Bhagalpur Sadar Hospital, the samples of the deceased were examined and its report has been found positive for COVID-19. The man came to Bhagalpur by special train from Delhi on May 18. He was quarantined here. He used to work in Delhi," said Ajit Sharma, Bhagalpur MLA.

According to the local sources, the deceased man went to buy Asthma medicine from a medical store at MP Dwivedi Road here. Suddenly, he collapsed and died outside the medical store. His body was lying there for long and was finally picked up after four hours.

On receiving the information, Kotwali Police called for an ambulance but the ambulance driver refused to carry the corpse due to the fear of COVID-19. On the instructions of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) SSP Ashish Bharti, City Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rajvansh Singh, Kotwali Inspector Amar Vishwas and other officers arrived at the spot.

The SSP requested the civil surgeon for an ambulance but it did not arrive for a long time. This incident caused chaos in that area. A rumour was making rounds among the locals, claiming that the man had succumbed to coronavirus due to which nobody came near his body. (ANI)

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon central bank sets up committee to restructure banks, memo says

Lebanons central bank has set up a committee to restructure financially stricken commercial banks and study their performance, according to a memo by the bank seen by Reuters on Thursday.The panel will also propose measures to preserve the ...

She can pull off any character with ease: Akshay Kumar praised Vidya Balan for 'Shakuntala Devi'

A day after makers dropped the trailer of Vidya Balan starring biopic Shakuntala Devi, actor Akshay Kumar on Thursday lauded his Heyy Babyy co-star for her flexibility to mould herself in every role. Akshay took to Twitter to share the link...

Police abused and beat us, says mother of Guna incident victim

Mother of the victim in Guna incident on Thursday said that she and her family requested police to allow them to reap agriculture produce, but the police personnel started abusing and beating them. 70 policemen came and asked us to vacate l...

Privacy activist Schrems welcomes EU court decision on Facebook

Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems on Thursday welcomed a decision by the European Unions top court in his case against Facebook, saying the legal basis for more than 5,000 U.S. companies that use an EU tool to transfer Europeans persona...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020