147 new COVID-19 cases reported in Puducherry

A total of 147 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Puducherry on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 1,743. According to the Health Department, the total number of cases includes 774 active cases and 22 deaths.

With the highest single-day spike of 32,695 cases and 606 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally on Thursday reached 9,68,876, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. The total number of COVID-19 cases includes 3,31,146 active cases, 6,12,815 cured/discharged/migrated and 24,915 deaths. (ANI)