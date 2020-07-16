Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amid virus crisis, U.S. bars imports of Malaysia's Top Glove over labour issues

U.S. Customs placed a detention order on imports of products made by subsidiaries of the world's largest medical glove maker, Malaysia's Top Glove Corp Bhd, an action taken against firms suspected of using forced labour.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-07-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 17:05 IST
Amid virus crisis, U.S. bars imports of Malaysia's Top Glove over labour issues
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. Customs placed a detention order on imports of products made by subsidiaries of the world's largest medical glove maker, Malaysia's Top Glove Corp Bhd, an action taken against firms suspected of using forced labor. The bar on Top Glove products comes at a time when demand for medical gloves and protective gear has skyrocketed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has hit the United States harder than any other country.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) website showed Top Glove Sdn Bhd and TG Medical Sdn Bhd were placed on its list on Wednesday but there was no statement explaining the action, though its "withhold and release" orders, detaining imported goods, are specific to forced labor issues. Top Glove, which also has production facilities in China and Thailand, said the move might be related to foreign labor issues, specifically recruitment fees paid by migrant workers to employment agents.

"We are reaching out to the CBP through our office in U.S., customers, and consultants, to understand the issue better and work towards a speedy resolution of the matter, within an estimated 2 weeks," it said in a bourse filing. In a conference call, Top Glove bosses told reporters and analysts that shipments from the two units represent half of its U.S. sales, and 12.5% of its group sales. However, the group said other subsidiaries could still sell to the U.S. and that other countries would easily take up the returned shipments.

"We continue to ship because we can ship. Worst comes to worst, other countries will take up as well because the order book is more than 100%," Executive Chairman Lim Wee Chai said on the call about already logging orders for up to 18 months ahead. Top Glove said it had been bearing all recruitment fees since the start of this year, but it had still to resolve an issue regarding retrospective payment of recruitment fees paid, without its knowldege, by workers to agents before January 2019.

SHARE PRICE SLIPS A LITTLE "Over the past few months we have been working on this issue, which involves extensive tracing, to establish the correct amount to be paid back to our workers, on behalf of the previous agents," the company said.

A Reuters query reached CBP outside its office hours. Top Glove's share price had slipped 2.57%, a minor blip after a rise of over 350% this year.

Last year, CBP took similar action against another Malaysian glove maker, WRP Asia Pacific Sdn Bhd. The detention order on imports of WRP's goods was lifted in March after remedial action was taken. Top Glove Managing Director Lee Kim Meow said the company has engaged the same consultant that had advised WRP on the matter. He did not name the consultant.

"We have engaged them today and already set a plan in motion to take us quickly out of this detention order," he said. Independent migrant worker rights specialist Andy Hall said in a note to reporters on Thursday that forced foreign labor in Malaysia's gloves industry can only be addressed and reduced when past recruitment fees and related costs, which hold such workers in debt bondage, are fully repaid.

"In order to ensure no future debt bondage of these workers, ethical recruitment practices or zero cost recruitment policies should be put in place in practice if the industry moves ahead to recruit more foreign workers in the future," he said. World consumption of protective gloves is expected to jump more than 11% to 330 billion pieces this year, two-thirds of which are likely to be supplied by Malaysia, according to the Southeast Asian country's rubber glove manufacturers group.

Top Glove's annual glove production is 78.7 billion pieces, and its 45 factories also make face masks, condoms, and dental products. During a results briefing last month, the company said it had achieved unparalleled growth, boosted by an increase I demand from almost everywhere.

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cost-cutting has to be done: Aviation minister on Air India's leave without pay scheme

Equity infusion of Rs 500-600 crore every year is not sustainable and cost-cutting in Air India is necessary, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday, justifying the national carriers decision to send certain employees o...

Infosys shares zoom over 9 pc on Q1 earnings; m-cap jumps Rs 33,853 cr

Shares of Infosys rallied over 9 percent on Thursday after the company posted a stronger-than-expected 12.4 percent rise in the first quarter consolidated net profit. The stock rose for the second consecutive day and zoomed 9.56 percent to ...

Russian court rules to keep ex-journalist accused of treason behind bars

A Russian court on Thursday rejected an appeal by former journalist Ivan Safronov who was accused of treason earlier this month and said he had to remain in pre-trial detention. Safronov, who left journalism and became an adviser at Russias...

Trio with lethal weapons arrested near Kovilpatti

Three people in a carcarrying lethal weapons were arrested during a vehicle-checknear Kovilpatti in Tuticorin district in the wee hours ofThursday, police saidA country-made pistol, some ammunition and aruvalslong knives were seized from Ra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020