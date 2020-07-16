Delhi court grants bail to another 92 Indonesian Tablighi Jamaat attendees

A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to another batch of 92 foreign nationals from Indonesia, who participated in the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin, which had become an epicentre of coronavirus spread across the country. The same court had on Wednesday granted bail to 200 Indonesian nationals in the matter.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur granted bail to the foreign nationals on furnishing personal bonds of Rs 10,000 each. Advocates Ashima Mandla, Mandakini Singh, and Fahim Khan appeared for the foreign nationals. The foreign nationals from Indonesia today appeared before the court through video conferencing in pursuance of the summons issued against them.

The court had recently taken cognisance of the various chargesheets filed in the Jamaat congregation case against 956 foreign nationals from several countries. They have been duly identified by the concerned officials as well as the investigating officer (IO). According to the Delhi Police, the investigation related to the 956 foreign nationals is complete in the case and each of the foreign national has been found to have independently committed the offence for which he or she has been charge-sheeted.

The IO categorically specified that no evidence has come against the foreign nationals concerned under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and hence they have not been charge-sheeted for the abovesaid offences. Delhi Police said that the charge sheet against the Indonesia nationals has been filed under relevant Sections of the Foreigners Act, 1946, the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which are independent of the other offences which were added during the investigation of the source FIR.

Meanwhile, Metropolitan Magistrate Gangandeep Jindal allowed 22 Nepalese nationals to walk free on plea bargaining succeeded at a fine of Rs 4,000 each after they accepted mild charges in connection with the Tablighi Jamaat congregation case. The foreign nationals from Nepal were represented by advocates Ahmed Khan and Fahim Khan. (ANI)