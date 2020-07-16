Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi court grants bail to another 92 Indonesian Tablighi Jamaat attendees

A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to another batch of 92 foreign nationals from Indonesia, who participated in the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin, which had become an epicentre of coronavirus spread across the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 19:37 IST
Delhi court grants bail to another 92 Indonesian Tablighi Jamaat attendees
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to another batch of 92 foreign nationals from Indonesia, who participated in the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin, which had become an epicentre of coronavirus spread across the country. The same court had on Wednesday granted bail to 200 Indonesian nationals in the matter.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur granted bail to the foreign nationals on furnishing personal bonds of Rs 10,000 each. Advocates Ashima Mandla, Mandakini Singh, and Fahim Khan appeared for the foreign nationals. The foreign nationals from Indonesia today appeared before the court through video conferencing in pursuance of the summons issued against them.

The court had recently taken cognisance of the various chargesheets filed in the Jamaat congregation case against 956 foreign nationals from several countries. They have been duly identified by the concerned officials as well as the investigating officer (IO). According to the Delhi Police, the investigation related to the 956 foreign nationals is complete in the case and each of the foreign national has been found to have independently committed the offence for which he or she has been charge-sheeted.

The IO categorically specified that no evidence has come against the foreign nationals concerned under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and hence they have not been charge-sheeted for the abovesaid offences. Delhi Police said that the charge sheet against the Indonesia nationals has been filed under relevant Sections of the Foreigners Act, 1946, the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which are independent of the other offences which were added during the investigation of the source FIR.

Meanwhile, Metropolitan Magistrate Gangandeep Jindal allowed 22 Nepalese nationals to walk free on plea bargaining succeeded at a fine of Rs 4,000 each after they accepted mild charges in connection with the Tablighi Jamaat congregation case. The foreign nationals from Nepal were represented by advocates Ahmed Khan and Fahim Khan. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tourism Authority of Thailand conducts virtual roadshow for travel partners in India

The Tourism Authority of Thailand TAT on Thursday said it has conducted virtual roadshow, India Luxury Virtual Connect ILVC, for leading travel partners across key metro cities in India to touch base with Thai private sector players. ILVC, ...

4 dead in two building collapse incidents as rains lash Mumbai

Four people died and several others were injured in two incidents of building collapse in Mumbai on Thursday as rains lashed the city, officials said. While two persons died after a portion of a chawl tenement collapsed in suburban Malvani,...

HRD Minister launches first online NISHTHA programme for 1,200 Key Resources Persons of Andhra

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank launched virtually the first online National Initiative for School Heads and Teachers Holistic Advancement NISHTHA programme for 1,200 key resources persons of Andhra Pradesh, in New Delhi, on Thu...

Criticism over deputing teachers to take foreign returnees from airport to quarantine centres

The teaching fraternity and opposition parties Thursday strongly condemned the decision of authorities in Ludhiana to depute government schoolteachers for bringing foreign returnees from airport to coronavirus quarantine centres. Describing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020