Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thoothukudi custodial death case: Four policemen sent to judicial custody

Four policemen from Sathankulam police station were sent to judicial custody by the Madurai District Court in the Thoothukudi custodial death case.

ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 16-07-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 20:34 IST
Thoothukudi custodial death case: Four policemen sent to judicial custody
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Four policemen from Sathankulam police station were sent to judicial custody by the Madurai District Court in the Thoothukudi custodial death case. Inspector Sridhar, Sub-Inspectors Ragu Ganesh and Balakrishnan and constable Murugan were arrested on July 1 and now have been sent to judicial custody.

Constable Muthuraj, one of the five accused policemen, will appear before the court on Friday. Earlier on Tuesday, the court sent five police personnel, accused in Thoothukudi custodial death case to three-day remand of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Last month, a father-son duo P Jeyraraj (55) and his son J Benicks (31), were allegedly tortured in the police station, leading to their deaths. Five policemen were arrested in the case, who were transferred to the Madurai Central Jail from Thoothukudi. A district police court had earlier ordered a 15-day remand for three police officials in the case.

The father-son duo was arrested and they were taken into custody on June 19 and were lodged in Kovilpatti sub-jail for keeping their mobile shop open during a curfew imposed during COVID-19 lockdown. The CBI was handed over the case on July 7. The Centre had earlier accepted the Tamil Nadu government's request to transfer the case to the probe agency.

The case was previously registered at the Kovilpatti East Police Station in Thoothukudi district. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Marico CFO Vivek Karve resigns

FMCG firm Marico on Thursday said its chief financial officer Vivek Karve has resigned from the company. It has appointed its executive vice president head finance, Pawan Agrawal as its next CFO, Marico said in a regulatory filing.The boa...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 slides from five-week high as virus fears weigh

Wall Streets main indexes fell on Thursday with the SP 500 slipping from a five-week high as concerns about the economic toll from rising coronavirus cases nationwide were amplified by data showing elevated levels of unemployment claims. U....

Burger King, GM venture criticised on China consumer rights show

U.S. fast food chain Burger King and a car manufactured by a General Motors GM joint venture were picked out for criticism on Thursday by Chinas state television station in its high-profile annual show on consumer rights. Since it was first...

140 TTD staff members test positive for coronavirus

As many as 140 staff members of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams TTD that governs Lord Venkateswaras shrine at Tirumala, near here, have tested positive for COVID-19 since June 11. The temple was re-opened on that date due to the coronavi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020