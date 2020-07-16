Thoothukudi custodial death case: Four policemen sent to judicial custody

Four policemen from Sathankulam police station were sent to judicial custody by the Madurai District Court in the Thoothukudi custodial death case. Inspector Sridhar, Sub-Inspectors Ragu Ganesh and Balakrishnan and constable Murugan were arrested on July 1 and now have been sent to judicial custody.

Constable Muthuraj, one of the five accused policemen, will appear before the court on Friday. Earlier on Tuesday, the court sent five police personnel, accused in Thoothukudi custodial death case to three-day remand of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Last month, a father-son duo P Jeyraraj (55) and his son J Benicks (31), were allegedly tortured in the police station, leading to their deaths. Five policemen were arrested in the case, who were transferred to the Madurai Central Jail from Thoothukudi. A district police court had earlier ordered a 15-day remand for three police officials in the case.

The father-son duo was arrested and they were taken into custody on June 19 and were lodged in Kovilpatti sub-jail for keeping their mobile shop open during a curfew imposed during COVID-19 lockdown. The CBI was handed over the case on July 7. The Centre had earlier accepted the Tamil Nadu government's request to transfer the case to the probe agency.

The case was previously registered at the Kovilpatti East Police Station in Thoothukudi district. (ANI)