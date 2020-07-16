Maharashtra reports 8641 new COVID-19 cases, 266 deaths

As many as 8,641 new COVID-19 cases and 266 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 1,14,648, the health department said. According to the health department, the death toll in the state has reached 11,194. A total of 1,58,140 patients have recovered so far.

In Maharashtra, Mumbai has the highest number of coronavirus cases at 97,950. On Thursday, 1,498 new COVID-19 positive cases and 56 deaths were reported in Mumbai.

"Total number of positive cases in Mumbai has risen to 97,751 including 68,537 discharged cases, 23,694 active cases and 5,520 deaths," Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated. According to the Union Health Ministry, the country has reported 9,68,876 COVID-19 cases including, 3,31,146 active cases, 6,12,815 recovered and 24,915 deaths so far.