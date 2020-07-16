Left Menu
India's COVID count rises to 9,68,876, recovery rate at 63.24 per cent

With the highest single-day spike of 32,695 cases and 606 deaths reported in India, the country's COVID-19 tally on Thursday reached 9,68,876, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 22:03 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With the highest single-day spike of 32,695 cases and 606 deaths reported in India, the country's COVID-19 tally on Thursday reached 9,68,876, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of COVID-19 cases includes 3,31,146 active cases, 6,12,815 cured/discharged/migrated and 24,915 deaths.

The ministry also said that the recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has increased to 63.24 per cent. While the recoveries to death ratio is 96.09 per cent: 3.91 per cent now, said the Government of India on Thursday. A total of 3,26,826 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours in the country. The cumulative number of 1,27,39,490 samples tested translated to a figure of 9231.5 testing per million for India.

"The testing lab network in the country is further strengthened with 1,234 labs in the country; 874 labs in the government sector and 360 private labs," the ministry said. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state and has reported a total of 2,75,640 COVID-19 cases including 1,12,099 active cases, 1,52,613 recovered and 10,928 deaths so far.

A total of 4,549 new COVID-19 positive cases and 69 deaths have been reported in Tamil Nadu today. The total number of cases rose to 1,56,369 including 46,714 active cases, 1,07,416 discharged cases and 2,236 deaths in the state.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 1,652 new COVID-19 cases and 58 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 17,407 and death toll to 3,545. There are 658 containment zones. 5,896 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TureNat tests and 14,329 rapid antigen test have been conducted in Delhi today. So far, a total of 7,56,661 tests have been conducted, the Delhi Health Department said.

The Uttar Pradesh Health Department informed that the state has reported 2,083 new COVID-19 patients and 932 persons discharged. The total number of COVID-19 active cases in the state is 15,720. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth held a meeting of the departments working together to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and discussed ways to tackle the deadly virus further.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, the state's Additional Chief Secretary, Awnish Awasthi said, "The chief minister today held a meeting on COVID-19. He also appointed nodal officers for every district for simultaneous coordination. The CM ordered proper sanitization in all the districts every Saturday and Sunday, and fogging will also be made compulsory." Meanwhile, 16 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Chandigarh on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 635, of which 148 cases are active and 476 have recovered. The death toll stands at 11.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Gujarat has reported 44,552 cases out of which 11,187 are active cases, 31,286 are recovered and 2,079 are deaths. West Bengal has reported 34,427 COVID-19 cases including, 12,747 active cases, 20,680 recovered and 1000 deaths.

According to the Punjab Health Department, the state recorded 298 new COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 9,094 and death toll to 230. A total 6,277 patients have recovered till date. Earlier in the day, expressing concern over the increasing cases and fatalities, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh directed the Director-General of Police (DGP) to create special COVID-19 reserves by withdrawing police personnel deployed in non-essential duties for the next few months.

Chairing a COVID-19 review video conference, the Captain Amarinder Singh also asked Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta to tighten the noose around violators of safety norms, especially those not found wearing masks.

