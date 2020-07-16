Left Menu
Hyderabad: City police chief hails 63 personnel who recovered from COVID-19

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Thursday congratulated the 62 police personnel of the City Armed Reserve (CAR) Headquarters, who successfully recovered from the COVID-19 infection and returned to their duties.

ANI | Updated: 16-07-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 22:49 IST
Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar. Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Thursday congratulated the 62 police personnel of the City Armed Reserve (CAR) Headquarters, who successfully recovered from the COVID-19 infection and returned to their duties. "We are very happy to welcome our department heroes. Hyderabad has a few COVID-19 positive cases compared to other major cities in the country," he said.

Comparing COVID-19 with the World War, he added, "The Hyderabad Police have been fighting pandemic since March for the safety of the public. The pandemic period is similar to World War, where nearly 210 countries are participating," he said. Observing the role of CAR headquarters, he added, "It is very crucial for Hyderabad and is like the backbone of the city police. The Telangana government has started the movement of trains and the city police have played a crucial role in sending four lakh migrant labours back to their states by 40 trains". (ANI)

