People News Roundup: U.S. judge to decide whether Epstein companion; Meghan urges girls to drown out online 'noise' with positivity and more

U.S. judge to decide whether Epstein companion Ghislaine Maxwell deserves bail

A U.S. judge is expected to decide on Tuesday whether to grant bail to Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's longtime associate, who has been charged with luring young girls so the late financier could sexually abuse them. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan is set to preside over the arraignment of Maxwell, who prosecutors accused of helping Epstein recruit and eventually abuse girls from 1994 to 1997, and lying about her role in depositions in 2016.

Meghan urges girls to drown out online 'noise' with positivity

Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, on Tuesday told nearly 40,000 teen girls and young women from around the world to drown out sometimes "painfully loud" negative online chatter with positivity. In remarks delivered via video to the United Nations Foundation's 2020 Girl Up Leadership Summit, Meghan noted that the generation she was speaking to grew up with digital technology and knew online media better than anyone.

Long legal battle by Jeffrey Epstein victims could sink Maxwell's defense

Women who say they were victims of Jeffrey Epstein have spent 12 years trying to undo an unusual plea deal that spared the deceased financier from federal prison. Now their efforts could sink a key legal defense for Ghislaine Maxwell, who was charged this month with luring girls so Epstein could abuse them. The 2007 deal allowed Epstein to plead guilty in a Florida court to soliciting minors to engage in prostitution and serve just 13 months in county jail, which included work release.