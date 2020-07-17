Left Menu
Development News Edition

Defence Minister witnesses para dropping, scoping weapons at Leh's Stakna

Indian Army T-90 tanks and BMP infantry combat vehicles carried out the exercise at Stakna, Leh in presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Naravane on Friday.

ANI | Leh (Ladakh) | Updated: 17-07-2020 11:43 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 11:43 IST
Defence Minister witnesses para dropping, scoping weapons at Leh's Stakna
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh witnessed para dropping and scoping weapons at Stakna, Leh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Indian Army T-90 tanks and BMP infantry combat vehicles carried out the exercise at Stakna, Leh in presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Naravane on Friday. The Defence Minister witnessed para dropping and scoping weapons here. He also inspected a Pika machine gun.

Troops of Armed Forces carried out para dropping exercise here in presence of the Defence Minister and Army officials. Defence Minister is on a two-day visit to Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. He will take stock of the situation at both the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the Line of Control (LOC).

While Pakistan constantly violates ceasefire from across the LoC, China has continued to intrude into Indian territory in Ladakh region in recent past, escalating tensions between India and its eastern neighbour. On June 15, twenty Indian soldiers laid out their lives during combat with Chinese forces in Galwan valley, leading to tensions between both nations. Chinese soldiers subsequently started moving back following dialogues between two countries through the military level and diplomatic level. (ANI)

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Australian researchers invent 20-minute coronavirus blood test

Researchers in Australia have devised a test that can determine novel coronavirus infection in about 20 minutes using blood samples in what they say is a world-first breakthrough. The researchers at Monash University said their test can det...

End of the jumbo: British Airways retires 747 fleet early on coronavirus woes

British Airways, the worlds largest operator of Boeing 747s, will retire its entire jumbo jet fleet with immediate effect after the novel coronavirus pandemic sent air travel into freefall. For over 50-years, Boeings Queen of the Skies has ...

S. Korean National Assembly Speaker invites Pyongyang to hold inter-parliamentary talks

South Korean National Assembly speaker Park Byeong-seug during his address in the parliament at the ceremony on the 72nd Day of the Constitution of South Korea on Friday invited North Korea to hold talks between the parliaments of the two c...

Over 1 million: India joins U.S., Brazil in grim coronavirus club

India on Friday became the third country in the world to record more than one million cases of the new coronavirus, behind only the United States and Brazil, as infections spread further into the countryside and smaller towns. Given Indias ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020