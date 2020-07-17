Polish PM say budget rebates for wealthy EU countries not a good solution

Polish PM say budget rebates for wealthy EU countries not a good solutionReuters | Brussels | Updated: 17-07-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 13:50 IST
Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said it was hard to judge if the EU would reach a deal on its long-term budget and a proposed recovery fund during talks among the bloc's national leaders in Brussels on Friday and Saturday.
Morawiecki also said Warsaw objected to budget rebates for rich countries and plans to attach rule of law strings to funding.
