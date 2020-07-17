Left Menu
Polish PM say budget rebates for wealthy EU countries not a good solution

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 17-07-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 13:50 IST
Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki (File photo) Image Credit: Twitter (@MorawieckiM)

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said it was hard to judge if the EU would reach a deal on its long-term budget and a proposed recovery fund during talks among the bloc's national leaders in Brussels on Friday and Saturday.

Morawiecki also said Warsaw objected to budget rebates for rich countries and plans to attach rule of law strings to funding.

