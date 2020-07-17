Left Menu
Supreme Court adjourns to July 24 hearing on plea against Central Vista plan

The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned to July 24 hearing on a petition against the Rs 20,000 crore project of the Central government for the redevelopment of the Central Vista in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2020 13:52 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 13:52 IST
Supreme Court of India. [File Photo]. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned to July 24 hearing on a petition against the Rs 20,000 crore project of the Central government for the redevelopment of the Central Vista in the national capital. A bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar adjourned the hearing on the petition filed by advocate Rajeev Suri to July 24.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had refused to stay the Central Vista project and sought a detailed response from the Central government on the plea. The Central Vista project involves the renovation and redevelopment of approximately 86 acres of land in the heart of the Lutyens Delhi.

The petition, filed by Rajeev Suri, sought directions to stay the Rs 20,000 crore Central Vista project and challenged the Centre's decision to notify a change in the land use regarding the redevelopment plan. (ANI)

