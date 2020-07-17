Left Menu
Missing gunman at UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram attempts suicide: Police

A gunman posted at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram allegedly attempted suicide on Friday, the police said.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 17-07-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 17:04 IST
Gunman posted at the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram attempted to commit suicide. . Image Credit: ANI

A gunman posted at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram allegedly attempted suicide on Friday, the police said. "A gunman who was working at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram allegedly attempted to commit suicide today. He is currently admitted to a hospital. The police were searching for him after his relatives had filed a missing complaint on Thursday night. A case has been registered and a probe is underway," said Police.

The person is identified as Jayagosh. He is attached to the police Armed Reserve (AR) camp and was reported missing since last night. Later, his relatives had filed a missing complaint with the police. Jayagosh was later found lying in a pool of blood near his house in Akkulam and was taken to the hospital.

A police investigation is underway and more details are awaited. (ANI)

