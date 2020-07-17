Left Menu
KMSS leader gets bail in anti-CAA case

After recovering from hospital, he will be released," Konwar's advocate Santanu Borthakur told PTI. Bittu Sonowal was granted bail by a special NIA court on July 15 in the case related to violent protest against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act in December 2019.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 17-07-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 18:45 IST
Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti leader Dhaijya Konwar, who was arrested by NIA for his alleged role in violent anti-CAA protests along with the peasant organsiation's founder Akhil Gogoi and two others, was granted bail by a special NIA Court on Friday. Konwar, Gogoi and another KMSS leader Bittu Sonowal are under treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

Only the fourth KMSS associate, Manash Konwar stepped out of Guwahati Central Jail on July 14 following his bail on July 13. "Dhaijya was granted bail today in the court of Special NIA Judge Pranjal Das. With this, he has no other case against him where bail is pending. After recovering from hospital, he will be released," Konwar's advocate Santanu Borthakur told PTI.

Bittu Sonowal was granted bail by a special NIA court on July 15 in the case related to violent protest against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act in December 2019. "Now only Akhil Gogoi's bail application is pending. With all the three associates getting bail, we will work on his applications in two NIA cases in the coming days. The hearing is scheduled shortly," Borthakur said.

Gogoi,who is also an RTI activist, was arrested on December 12, 2019 from Jorhat during the anti-CAA agitation in Assam as a preventive measure. The three other KMSS leaders were taken into custody the next day. The four were later arrested in connection with a number of old cases registered across different police stations in Assam. They have got bails in most of the cases.

The special NIA Court had granted bail to Gogoi on March 17 in the Chandmari police station case and subsequently to others after the investigating agency failed to file any chargesheet within the specified period of 90 days. The Gauhati High Court had later stayed the bail. On May 29, the NIA had filed the chargesheet in the Chandmari case against Gogoi and three of his colleagues for sedition and terror activities for their alleged role in violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The NIA is investigating two cases, which were initially registered at Chandmari and Chabua police stations, related to Gogoi's alleged role in the violent protests. On Thursday, Gogoi was granted bail by the Gauhati High Court inn three cases filed by Assam police related to burning of post office, circle office and a branch of United Bank of India at Chabua of Dibrugarh district during anti-CAA protest.

