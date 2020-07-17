Left Menu
Lockdown will not be extended further in Bengaluru: Karnataka minister R Ashoka

Karnataka minister R Ashoka on Friday said that the COVID-19 lockdown will not be extended further in Bengaluru.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 17-07-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 21:41 IST
Karnataka Minister R. Ashoka while talking to media on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka minister R Ashoka on Friday said that the COVID-19 lockdown will not be extended further in Bengaluru. While commenting on the COVID-19 lockdown extension R Ashoka said, "We have taken expert opinion, and the lockdown will not be extended. It will end on July 22."

Earlier today, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Mayor, M Goutham Kumar called for an extension of lockdown in the city for one more week due to rise in the COVID-19 cases. "It will be better if we get more time to tackle COVID-19 cases. We wish for the extension of lockdown for one more week. We have given the proposal to the government," said Kumar. Lockdown had been imposed in the city for seven days with effect from 8 pm on July 14 till 5 am on July 22 to curb the further spread of COVID-19.

As many as 3,693 new COVID-19 positive cases and 115 deaths have been reported in Karnataka on Friday, the State Health Department said. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 55,115 including 33,205 active cases. While there are 20,757 recoveries, the death toll stands at 1,147. (ANI)

