HC restraint on Patanjali's use of trademark 'Coronil'

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-07-2020 23:51 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 23:13 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The controversial drug of yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved Ltd - Coronil- which is claimed as a cure for COVID-19, has received a blow with the Madras High Court restraining the company from using the trademark 'Coronil'. Justice C V Karthikeyan passed the interim order valid till July 30 on the plea of Chennai-based company Arudra Engineering Private Limited which has claimed that 'Coronil' is a trademark owned by it since 1993.

According to the company which is into manufacturing chemicals and sanitizers to clean heavy machineries and containment units, it has registered 'Coronil-213 SPL' and 'Coronil-92B' in 1993 and has been diligently renewing the trademark since then. "Currently, our right over the trademark is valid till 2027," the company said.

Claiming that its products with the trademark have a global presence, the company claimed that its clients include BHEL and Indian Oil. To substantiate its claim, the petitioner produced sales bills of the products for the past five years.

"The mark adopted by Patanjali for its drugs are clearly identical to the marks registered by the company. Though the products sold by the company are different, use of identical trademarks would still amount to infringement of our intellectual property right, the company said. "Permitting Patanjali to continue to use the mark will directly affect our reputation and the goodwill created over the mark for over 26 years in both international and domestic markets," the petitioner added.

After Patanjali launched Cornonil, the Union AYUSH Ministry had, on July 1, said the company can sell the drug only as an immunity booster and not as a cure for COVID-19. Ramdev had reacted to the criticism on the efficacy of Coronil, saying some people were hurt by the rise of indigenous medicine.

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

