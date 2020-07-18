Foreign ministers of China, Russia oppose "U.S. unilateralism" in phone call - Xinhua
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 18-07-2020 01:36 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 01:26 IST
The foreign ministers of China and Russia held a telephone conversation on Friday, in which they opposed "U.S. unilateralism", China's state news agency Xinhua reported. Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi told Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov that Beijing felt the United States was reviving a "Cold War mentality" in its policy toward China, according to the report. It quoted Lavrov as saying that Russia opposed unilateralism in international affairs.
The remarks come as tensions between the United States and China have increased over China's imposition of its national security law in Hong Kong, an ongoing trade war between the two economies and their handling of the coronavirus outbreak, among other diplomatic rifts.
