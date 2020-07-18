TPCC COVID-19 task force initiates 'Speak Up Telangana' campaign to highlight KCR govt's failure

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) COVID-19 task force has initiated an online campaign -- 'Speak Up Telangana' -- to highlight Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led government's failure in the fights against coronavirus, said TPCC Working President. Speaking to ANI, Ponnam Prabhakar, Working President Telangana Congress further said, "Treatment cost of COVID-19 for all poor people with the white card under Arogyashri should be covered. The government should also regulate treatment charges by private hospitals and take over 50 per cent of beds under government control."

The government should also take over 50 per cent of rooms, said Prabhakar, in all hotels in Hyderabad and district headquarters to provide for home quarantine. He continued, "Increase the numbers of COVID-19 tests, improve healthcare facilities in government hospitals by providing an adequate budget for oxygen, medical equipment and staff." The TPCC Working President further demanded the state government to pay Rs 10 lakhs to all poor as ex-gratia for COVID-19 deaths.

"Pay Rs 50 lakhs as ex-gratia to frontline medical and health personnel, sanitation workers, policemen and journalists who die due to coronavirus," he added. (ANI)