Karnataka Congress chief accuses state govt of corruption in medical purchases for COVID
Lashing out at Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa-led government over the handling of coronavirus crisis, Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar on Saturday accused the Karnataka government of corruption in the purchase of ventilators.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 18-07-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 15:52 IST
Lashing out at Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa-led government over the handling of coronavirus crisis, Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar on Saturday accused the Karnataka government of corruption in the purchase of ventilators. "Tamil Nadu government buys a ventilator for Rs 4.78 lakh but Karnataka Government buys it for Rs 18.20 lakh. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, answer us on this corruption by your government," said Shivakumar.
The Congress leader alleged that the people of Karnataka are "dying because of the unavailability of ventilators". "But BJP's ministers are busy in corona corruption in all medical purchases, from Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to test kits and even beds. BJP government is using this health crisis as an opportunity to loot," he alleged.
According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 51,422 COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Delhi HC refuses to entertain plea against domicile reservation in NLSIU, Karnataka
Union Health Ministry praises ASHAs’ role in Karnataka’s COVID-19 fight
Four BJP members take oath as MLCs in Karnataka
Karnataka task force recommends booth-level committees to fight COVID-19
SSLC exams conclude in Karnataka amid COVID-19 scare; CM