Second phase of 10-day lockdown in Pune to start tomorrow

The second phase of 10-day lockdown in Pune will start on Sunday and shall continue till July 23, to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 in the city. During the lockdown, shops selling essential commodities will be allowed to function along with medical, hospitals, and milk supply.

Joint Commissioner of Pune Police Ravindra Shisve said, "Earlier it was decided that shops related to essential services will remain open between 08:00 am to 02:00 pm but since shops will be opening after five days tomorrow, it is expected that people may come out in large number to buy essentials which may lead to violating social distancing norms." "Hence, district administration along with police has decided to allow the opening of shops related to essential services between 08:00 am to 06:00 pm for tomorrow. Later, from the day after tomorrow, they will be allowed to remain open between 08:00 am and 02:00 pm till July 23 as it was decided earlier," added Ravindra Shisve.

He further appealed to the public to step out in a scattered manner in order to maintain social distancing and avoid large gatherings while buying essential commodities. He also requested all to cooperate with the administration. As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra -- the worst-affected state from the deadly virus -- has a total of 2,92,589 coronavirus cases and 11,452 fatalities. (ANI)