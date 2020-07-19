No plans for lockdown in West Bengal, says Chief Secretary

West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha on Saturday said that there are no plans to enforce a lockdown all over the state. "The state government has no plans of introducing a lockdown in the state but there will be strict lockdown only in containment zones. There is no plan for further lockdown," said Sinha.

He said the state government has also launched a helpline number for those who are undergoing home isolation. The toll-free number is 1800313444222. As many as 2,198 COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths have been recorded in West Bengal in the past 24 hours.

The total number of cases reported in the state are 40,209 including 23,539 recoveries and 1,076 deaths. The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients stands at 58.54 per cent. (ANI)