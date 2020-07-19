3 kids drown after falling in a pit in Uttar Pradesh

Three children of the same family died after drowning in a waterlogged ditch created due to mining in the hills of Chiraiyya area of Mirzapur district on Saturday, police said. Varanasi DM Sushil Patel told ANI that the deceased drowned in the pit while they have gone out for grazing their goats on the hills of the Chiraiya area.

"Three bodies of the children have been found from the pit. It was filled due to rain. The children drowned while they were grazing their goats. Three of them were of the same family," he said while speaking to ANI. A member of the Zila Panchayat demanded compensation for the family of the deceased from the government.

"This is very sad news. The family should get compensation so that they can for this loss. This is irresponsible work on the part of the administration for leaving the pit like this. They should fill all the pits," said Pankaj Upadhaya, a Zila Panchayat member. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)