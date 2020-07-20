Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union Health Minister launches PNB's CSR campaign against COVID-19

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday launched Punjab National Bank's nationwide Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) campaign against COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 15:06 IST
Union Health Minister launches PNB's CSR campaign against COVID-19
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan at the launch of Punjab National Bank's nationwide CSR campaign against COVID-19.. Image Credit: ANI

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday launched Punjab National Bank's nationwide Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) campaign against COVID-19. Speaking at the event, the Union Health Minister said, "There is no rocket science involved in preventing the disease from entering your body if you take care of the basic precautions which have been emphasised and reiterated time and again. It is only about wearing a mask all time and about keeping a safe distance from others."

"Till the time the COVID-19 vaccine is discovered. We can make use of 'social vaccine' that is available to us. Make use of masks, social distancing, hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette," he added. He further thanked PNB for shouldering the "responsibility of distributing free masks and sanitizer to people around the country".

India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 11 lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 40,425 new cases and 681 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Monday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Babri mosque demolition case: Advani to depose on July 24; MM Joshi on July 23

A special CBI court on Monday set July 24 for recording the statement of former deputy prime minister L K Advani in the Babri mosque demolition case. His statement under section 313 of CrPC will be recorded through video conferencing...

UK considers suspending extradition treaty with Hong Kong

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is considering suspending Britains extradition treaty with Hong Kong after China imposed a tough new national security law. As tensions have grown with Beijing, Raab said it can no longer be business as usu...

UK buying 90 million coronavirus vaccine doses

British officials say they have signed a deal to buy 90 million doses of experimental coronavirus vaccines being developed by the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and others. The British government said in a statement on Monday that it had secur...

Israeli top model Bar Refaeli convicted of tax evasion

An Israeli court convicted top model Bar Refaeli on Monday on four counts of tax offenses, capping a prolonged tax evasion case against her and her family that sullied the image of a once beloved national icon. Refaeli entered the Tel Aviv ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020