Brexit will split financial markets, says Bank of England appointee
Brexit will make markets less efficient but it won't be disastrous for Britain's economy, an appointee to the Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee said on Monday. for the economy," Jonathan Hall, told a confirmation hearing in parliament's Treasury Select Committee.Reuters | London | Updated: 20-07-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 20:55 IST
Brexit will make markets less efficient but it won't be disastrous for Britain's economy, an appointee to the Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee said on Monday. Britain left the European Union in January, with transition arrangements that afford continued full access to bloc ending in December.
"It will cause fragmentation, it will cause inefficiency, there will be problems with regulation, but it's not going to be disastrous... for the economy," Jonathan Hall, told a confirmation hearing in parliament's Treasury Select Committee.
