4 held in Odisha's Koraput, over 1000 kg Ganja seized

The Koraput police on Monday said that it seized over 1000 kg of Ganja concealed in water tanks and arrested four accused in connection with the case.

"In a major breakthrough, Jeypore Sadar Police seized 1002.4 kgs of Ganja concealed in nine sintex water tanks having a capacity of 1000 litres each. The four accused were also arrested as well," said the police.

A total of Rs 2320 in cash, five mobile phones, and one heavy vehicle were also seized as well in connection with the case, the police added. (ANI)