4 held in Odisha's Koraput, over 1000 kg Ganja seized
ANI | Koraput (Odisha) | Updated: 20-07-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 22:32 IST
"In a major breakthrough, Jeypore Sadar Police seized 1002.4 kgs of Ganja concealed in nine sintex water tanks having a capacity of 1000 litres each. The four accused were also arrested as well," said the police.
A total of Rs 2320 in cash, five mobile phones, and one heavy vehicle were also seized as well in connection with the case, the police added. (ANI)