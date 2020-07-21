UPDATE 4-Anti-feminist lawyer, sole suspect in killing of judge's son, kills himself -media

A self-described anti-feminist lawyer reported dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, was the sole suspect in the fatal shooting of a federal judge's son in New Jersey and the wounding of her husband, a law enforcement source said on Monday.

Roy Den Hollander, an attorney who previously had a case in front of the judge, Esther Salas, was found dead earlier on Monday in an apparent suicide about 90 miles north of New York City, the Daily Beast and other media reported. Hollander was under investigation as the sole gunman in Sunday's attack on Salas' home in North Brunswick, New Jersey. Salas was not injured, but her 20-year-old son Daniel Anderl was killed and her husband suffered gunshot wounds. Mark Anderl, 63, was in stable condition after undergoing surgery, North Brunswick Mayor Francis Womack told Reuters.

Salas, 51, was nominated to her seat by President Barack Obama in 2010 and in the following year became the first Latina to serve on the District Court of New Jersey. Steven Nevel, a spokesman for the New York state police, confirmed an investigation of a death in Sullivan County was underway but declined to provide further details. The FBI said earlier on Monday it was looking for one suspect in the case.

Salas oversaw a number of high-profile cases, including the sentencing of members of the Grape Street Crips, a gang charged with selling drugs and other crimes in 2015, and the convictions of co-stars of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" TV show. She also presided over a 2015 case brought by a New Jersey woman, Elizabeth Kyle-Labell, challenging the male-only military draft. In 2019 Salas ruled that her lawsuit can go forward.

Hollander had appeared in that case, court records show. Investigators said someone dressed as a FedEx driver arrived at the family home at about 5 p.m. (2100 GMT), ABC News reported on Sunday, citing multiple law enforcement sources.

Salas' husband was an assistant prosecutor in Essex County before becoming a defense attorney. He and his partner, David Oakley, handle a variety of felonies, including homicide, sexual assault, and fraud cases, according to their website. Neither Anderl nor Oakley could be reached for comment. Daniel Anderl, an aspiring lawyer, was shot as he came down the stairs of the home to help his father, who had opened the door to the gunman, according to media reports

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and U.S. Senator Bob Menendez of New Jersey were among political leaders who expressed concern about the incident on Twitter. Menendez said he knew Judge Salas well and had recommended her appointment to the federal bench.

"My prayers are with Judge Salas and her family, and that those responsible for this horrendous act are swiftly apprehended and brought to justice," Menendez wrote.