Odisha reports 647 new COVID-19 cases, 457 recoveries

The Odisha government on Tuesday reported 647 new COVID-19 cases. A total of 457 people also recovered in the last 24 hours in the state, informed the state's Health & Family Welfare Department.

With the addition of new cases, the total number of cases in Odisha is now at 18,757, including 5,714 active cases, and 12,910 recovered. A total of 103 fatalities have been recorded in the state so far due to coronavirus.