Kerala gold smuggling case: Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair sent to NIA custody till July 24

A special NIA court in Kochi on Tuesday extended the National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody of Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, both accused in the high-profile Kerala gold smuggling case, till July 24.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 21-07-2020 12:32 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 12:32 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

A special NIA court in Kochi on Tuesday extended the National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody of Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, both accused in the high-profile Kerala gold smuggling case, till July 24. The court is also set to consider the bail plea of the two accused on July 24.

On July 18, a team of the NIA had taken Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair to various locations, including their residences, in Thiruvananthapuram for evidence collection. The NIA, which was handed over the probe in the matter related to smuggling of gold through diplomatic channels in the state, has charged the two accused -- Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair -- with offences under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

The special court had on July 17 sent another prime accused in the matter -- Sarith PS -- to seven-day custody of the NIA. Sarith, an accused in the case who had previously worked as a public relations officer (PRO) in UAE Consulate-General's office in Thiruvananthapuram, was arrested on July 6 and remanded to 14 days.

The matter had come to light on July 5 after the Customs Department seized 30 kg gold worth Rs 15 crore concealed in diplomatic consignment at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport. (ANI)

