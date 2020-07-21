Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pompeo talks China and Brexit to PM Johnson after Huawei ban

Britain has denied that it made the decision because of U.S. political pressure. As Britain toughens its stance on China due to its handling of the novel coronavirus and a crackdown in Hong Kong, Pompeo's visit is an attempt to stiffen Johnson's resolve and dangle the potential reward of a post-Brexit free trade deal, diplomats say.

Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 18:24 IST
Pompeo talks China and Brexit to PM Johnson after Huawei ban

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed ways to tackle the growing might of China when he met Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday, just a week after London ordered a purge of Huawei gear from its 5G mobile phone network. President Donald Trump lauded Johnson's ban on Huawei, claiming that he had forced London's hand due to concern over China, which he considers to be the United States' main geopolitical rival of the 21st century. Britain has denied that it made the decision because of U.S. political pressure.

As Britain toughens its stance on China due to its handling of the novel coronavirus and a crackdown in Hong Kong, Pompeo's visit is an attempt to stiffen Johnson's resolve and dangle the potential reward of a post-Brexit free trade deal, diplomats say. Pompeo, after discussing China in the garden of Downing Street with Johnson, said it was a constructive visit.

"Our two countries’ long-standing, strong bilateral relationship has laid the foundation for today’s candid discussion on issues ranging from 5G telecommunication to our negotiations for a U.S.-UK free trade agreement," Pompeo said. Beijing says the West -- and Washington in particular -- is gripped by anti-Chinese hysteria and colonial thinking about the communist state.

China, whose $15 trillion economy is five times the size of the United Kingdom's, says the decision to exclude Huawei, the world's biggest telecoms equipment manufacturer, will hurt Britain's economy, set back trade and discourage investment. Pompeo is also due to meet Hong Kong democracy activist Nathan Law and the last British governor of Hong Kong, Chris Patten.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

SC initiates contempt proceedings against advocate Prashant Bhushan & Twitter India

The Supreme Court Tuesday initiated suo motu on its own contempt proceedings against activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan for his alleged derogatory tweets against the judiciary. The apex court has also initiated contempt proceedings against Tw...

SC seeks details from Centre on funds given to states, UTs for running children's homes

The Supreme Court Tuesday asked the Centre to file an affidavit within two weeks giving details about the funds made available to all states and Union Territories for running Child Care Institutions CCIs. The top court also asked advocate G...

Darul Uloom writes to UP CM for allowing sacrifice of animals on Bakri Eid

Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband has written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, requesting him to allow sacrifice of animals and people to offer namaz in Idgahs on Eid-al-Adha. In a letter sent to the chief minister on Mon...

Punjab: Farmers protest against Centre's farm ordinances

Farmers under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Tuesday staged a dharna outside the residence of Union minister Som Parkash here in protest against the Centres agricultural ordinances. The committees president Kuldeep S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020