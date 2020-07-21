DIARY-Political and General News Events from July 21
- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5 SRI LANKA - Sri Lankan Parliament election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, AUGUST 6 MANILA - Philippines' finance minister, Carlos Dominguez, attends an online economic forum to discuss the impact of COVID-19 and economic outlook for the second half - 0700 GMT. HIROSHIMA, Japan - Hiroshima Commemorations 75th Anniversary of 1945 nuclear attacks.
---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, JULY 21
** KYIV - President of Switzerland Simonetta Sommaruga has arrived in Ukraine for a three-day state visit by invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (to July 22). ** TEHRAN - Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi visits Tehran. ** BERLIN - German Economy Minister Altmaier gives statement on outcome of EU budget talks - 0930 GMT. ** ATHENS - Greek Foreign Minister Nikolaos Dendias to hold news conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas following talks about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, relations with Turkey and migration - 1015 GMT. ** VIENNA - Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announces measures against the coronavirus - 1500 GMT. ** NEW DELHI - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with top ministers of foreign affairs and trade to be in a virtual two-day forum along with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and a slew of top business executives including ambassadors from both countries. (to July 22) ** WASHINGTON DC - Argentine President Alberto Fernández participates in virtual meeting with Americas Society/Council of the Americas - 1930 GMT.
MOSCOW - Russian Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov to host his Iranian counterpart in Moscow - 1600 GMT. ATHENS - German foreign minister and chairman of the EU Council of Foreign Ministers Heiko Maas will visit Athens. KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FLORIDA – 9th anniversary of conclusion of NASA's space shuttle program after the successful completion of mission STS-135. SAINT PETERSBURG - Russia hosts SCO and BRICS summits (to July 23). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 22
** LONDON - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas travels to UK. COPENHAGEN - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discusses Arctic issues with Greenland's foreign minister, Steen Lynge. MOSCOW - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak to attend an online conference on domestic gas infrastructure. MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds talks with the Algerian Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum.
ATHENS - OECD presents its Economic Survey of Greece. COPENHAGEN - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discusses Arctic issues with Greenland's Foreign Minister Steen Lynge.
MOSCOW - Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin speaks in parliament. BRUSSELS - The EU's economic and financial affairs commissioner Dombrovskis presents a revision of the Benchmark regulation - 1000 GMT. TAIPEI CITY - Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu holds news conference - 0230 GMT. OSLO – 9th anniversary of Norway bombing and mass shooting at youth summer camp on the nearby Utoya Island where 77 people were killed. BRUSSELS - EU Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis presents targeted amendments to financial regulations to facilitate the economic recovery post-COVID-19 crisis.
- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 23 ** ACCRA - Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta presents mid-year budget review - 0800 GMT. ** GENEVA - Roberto Azevedo, director-general of the World Trade Organization (WTO), gives press conference after two-day general council - 1100 GMT. RIYADH - G20 Digital Economy Ministers meet to examine digital technologies. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks at an online event on Central and Eastern Europe's transition to green energy - 0900 GMT. BRUSSELS - Kosovo's Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti speaks on freedom of movement in the EU - 1200 GMT.
SYDNEY - Australian Treasurer Frydenberg updates the outlook for the economy and stimulus programmes, including JobKeeper. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 24
BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (budget) meeting. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 27 MANILA - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte delivers state of the nation address. - - - - - - - - -
TUESDAY, JULY 28 GLOBAL - World Hepatitis Day.
GLOBAL – 106th anniversary of the beginning of World War 1. PERU - 199th anniversary of independence. - - - - - - - - -
FRIDAY, July 31 VALPARAISO, Chile - Chile's President Sebastian Pinera delivers the annual state of the nation address.
HANOI - Vietnam hosts 53rd ASEAN Ministerial Meeting and Related Meetings (to August 5). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, AUGUST 1
PENANG, Malaysia - APEC Third Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM3) and Related Meetings (to Aug. 15). GLOBAL - World Breastfeeding Week (to Aug. 7).
WARSAW - Poland marks 76th anniversary of its war-time Warsaw Uprising against the Nazi occupation. CHINA – 93rd founding anniversary of the People's Liberation Army. - - - - - - - - -
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5 SRI LANKA - Sri Lankan Parliament election.
- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, AUGUST 6 MANILA - Philippines' finance minister, Carlos Dominguez, attends an online economic forum to discuss the impact of COVID-19 and economic outlook for the second half - 0700 GMT.
HIROSHIMA, Japan - Hiroshima Commemorations 75th Anniversary of 1945 nuclear attacks. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, AUGUST 9 NAGASAKI, Japan - Nagasaki Commemorations 75th Anniversary of 1945 nuclear attacks.
BELARUS – Belarus Presidential Election. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12
GLOBAL - International Youth Day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, AUGUST 14
PAKISTAN – 73rd anniversary of Pakistan independence from British rule. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, AUGUST 15 JAPAN – 75th anniversary of country's surrender in World War Two.
INDIA – 73rd anniversary of Indian Independence from British rule. LIECHTENSTEIN - 214th Anniversary of Independence. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19
GLOBAL - World Humanitarian Day. MOSCOW – 28th anniversary of the failed Soviet coup against Mikhail Gorbachev which accelerated the collapse of the Soviet Union. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, AUGUST 21
SYRIA – 7th anniversary of nerve gas attack which killed hundreds of people in rebel-held neighborhoods on the edge of Damascus. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, AUGUST 22
HANOI, Vietnam - 52nd ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting (AEM 52) (to Aug 29). HANOI - Vietnam hosts 9th Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Ministerial Meeting. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, AUGUST 23
BALTIC WAY – 31st anniversary of the Baltic Way, a human chain of people in 1989 stretching from Vilnius to Tallinn to mark solidarity in the struggle for independence from the Soviet Union. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, AUGUST 24
POLAND - Poland marks the 31st anniversary of the creation of the first post-Communist government in 1989. UKRAINE – 29th Anniversary of Independence.
WASHINGTON – 208th anniversary of the Burning of Washington, including the White House and the U.S. Capitol building, by the British troops during the War of 1812. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, AUGUST 25 URUGUAY - Uruguay's Independence Day.
PARIS – 76th anniversary of the liberation of Paris from Nazi occupation in the Second World War. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, AUGUST 27
BERLIN - Informal meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers – Gymnich (to Aug. 28). - - - - - - - - -
SUNDAY, AUGUST 30 MONTENEGRO – Montenegrin Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds his second state of the union address. BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for internal market Thierry Breton speaks in an online interview with Politico Europe - 0630 GMT. - - - - - - - - -
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 BOLIVIA - Presidential election. - - - - - - - - -
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers (to Sept. 12). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14
VIENNA – United Nations IAEA, Board of Governors meeting (to Sept. 18). LEIPZIG - The German EU presidency hosts an EU-China Summit - 0730 GMT. - - - - - - - - -
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 New Zealand – New Zealand House of Representatives election. New Zealand – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21 ** BRUSSELS - EU ministers responsible for trade hold informal meeting in Berlin to discuss current trade topics from transatlantic relations to the World Trade Organization. - - - - - - - - -
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.
